Marianna J. (Cordeiro) DeMatos passed away peacefully at the home of her loving son. She was 90 years old. Marianna was born on December 28, 1929, in Fall River, daughter of Manuel and Maria (Almeida) Cordeiro. She is survived by her children, Christine Pepin and her husband Joseph of Uxbridge MA, Kerry DeMatos and his wife Jennifer of Kila MT, Lynn Jarosz of Douglas MA, Lee DeMatos and his wife Teresa of Worcester MA, and Kim Marshall and her husband Peter of Wolfeboro NH. She also leaves 13 grandchildren; Stephanie Mello of S. Dartmouth MA, Lindsey Pepin of Wakefield RI, Matthew Pepin of Medway MA, Michael Pepin of Walpole MA, Sarah Kovacs of Van Nuys CA, Ashley Tate of San Diego CA, Rylie Olmstead of Holyoke, MA, Jacob Leppert of Fishers IN, Jessica Kerr of Hopedale MA, Sarah Jarosz of Willowbrook IL, Jonathan DeMatos of Kila MT, Peter Marshall of Wolfeboro, NH, and Sofia Marshall of Wolfeboro NH. She also leaves four great-grandchildren; Everly Kovacs, Maeve Pepin, Grace Pepin and Christian Pepin. Marianna is survived by her sister Alice Ventura, brother Manuel Cordeiro, and many nieces and nephews. Marianna was predeceased by her beloved husband Albert, and her two beloved children, Albert Jr. and AnnMarie, as well as her sisters, Olivia Raposa, Beatrice Barboza, and Marie Cordeiro. Marianna worked in Fall River as a stitcher, and later in Dartmouth as an exercise tech at Gloria Stevens, helping many ladies become healthier and more physically fit. She was an avid walker, especially with her dear friend, Fran, and many saw her walking in the Dartmouth Mall several times a day. She also made delicious homemade chocolates that were loved by all and named each one after her family members. She was also quite an artist and painted beautiful watercolor paintings and even though she never played an instrument, Marianna encouraged her children to play instruments and she was the best audience member of all. Family members will fondly remember spending time together at Lake Winnipesaukee NH, thanks to her generosity. She was a member of St Julie Billiart Church of Dartmouth MA, for many years and served on the Sunshine Committee. Her family would like to thank the loving people who cared for her at Atria of Fairhaven, MA, Tatnuck Park of Worcester, MA, Hospice of Worcester, MA, and especially the angels of home care who lovingly took care of her in her last days. A celebration of her life will be held privately. Saunders-Dwyer Funeral Home of New Bedford will be directing the arrangements. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com
.