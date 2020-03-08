|
|
Marianne T. McLennan, 70, of Westport, MA completed her lifes journey on March 1, 2020. Born in Boston, MA, on Mothers Day 1949 alongside her twin, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Bischoff) Kindamo. Marianne grew up in Roslindale, MA, and Marshfield, MA, graduating from Marshfield High School in 1967. Marianne was a Registered Nurse before retirement and touched many lives in New Bedford, Fall River, and the surrounding communities. She loved working at the Greater New Bedford Community Health Center throughout the 1980s and particularly enjoyed teaching childbirth education classes. She later went on to train in perinatal addiction nursing through the Boston University School of Medicine. She also was trained in Brazelton Neonatal Assessment through the Harvard School of Public Health. She worked at St. Lukes Hospital and later provided home nursing for both pediatric and adult patients. She was empathetic, altruistic and truly loved her patients. When Marianne came into a room people were drawn to her beautiful smile and radiant warmth. She had a gift for making others feel comfortable in her presence. She was outgoing, funny, witty, and loved to laugh. Marianne enjoyed reading and writing and was imaginative and creative. She was excellent at decorating and loved Halloween and Christmas. Gingerbread house parties and birthday parties for her dogs were among her favorite events to host. Marianne was mother of Lauren Mauceri and Graham McLennan; loving Nanny of Sam and Annie; and sister of Andy Kindamo (her twin), Kathi Davis, and Greg and Paul Kindamo. Her family also includes Richard Mauceri, Dona Lavoie, and Donna and Richard Fennelly who were dear to her. Lastly, she leaves her beloved dog, Mia. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. John Yang and the nursing staff of Hudner Oncology as well as Dr. Susana Campos of The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for their kind and compassionate care. A Celebration of Mariannes Life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made in Mariannes honor to the Marie Poussepin Outreach Ministry to help oncology patients & families needing assistance. Donations can be mailed to: Marie Poussepin Outreach Ministry, Dominical Sisters of the Presentation, 3012 Elm Street, Dighton, MA, 02715.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 8, 2020