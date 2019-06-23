|
|
Marie C. Rusty (Bilodeau) Connelly, 88, of Fall River passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Edward T. Connelly. Born in Windsor, Vermont, a daughter of Romeo and Helen (Goss) Bilodeau, she lived most of her life in Fall River. Mrs. Connelly worked as a nurses aide at Fall River Nursing Home and as a private duty nurse. She enjoyed all types of crafting, including knitting, crocheting and quilting. She is survived by one daughter, Catherine Carey and her husband Paul of Swansea; two grandchildren, Neil Carey of Fall River and Shannon Carey of Swansea; two sisters, Joan Affigne of Florida and Sharon Bailey of Arkansas; two brothers, Ernest Bilodeau of California and Robert Bilodeau of Idaho and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Annette Borges and Louise Osier and aunt of the late Sharon Kennelly. Her funeral and burial are private. Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan. www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on June 23, 2019