The Herald News Obituaries
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Marie Correia Obituary
Marie (Caisse) Correia, 78, of Fall River, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of fifty-seven years to Joseph Correia. Marie was born in Fall River the daughter of the late Joseph and Edna (Kilroy) Caisse. Marie graduated from Dominican Academy in 1959 and then in 1962 graduated from Truesdale School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Mrs. Correia devoted her life to raising her family and she loved animals and adopted many over the years. Survivors besides her husband are two daughters: Lisa Cirulli and her husband Richard of Greenland, NH; Kerryann Tracy of Warren, RI; a son: Jay Correia and his wife Julie of Freetown; seven grandchildren: Amanda, Molly, Peyton, Kylie, Alec, Hannah and Jacob. All Services for Mrs. Correia are private at the request of the family. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book go to www. hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 673-0781. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 15, 2019
