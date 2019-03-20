Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Marie L. Valcourt
Marie Lucienne "Lucy" (Labouliere) Valcourt, 100, of Fall River, wife of the late Joseph A. Valcourt, passed way Tuesday, March 19, 2019. A homemaker, she also worked in the Nutrition Program of the Council on Aging. She leaves six children, Ronald Valcourt and his wife Carol of Somerset, Robert Valcourt and his wife Brenda of Tiverton, Joseph Valcourt and his wife Patricia of Westport, Andre Valcourt of Somerset, Michelle Rapoza and her husband Michael of Swansea and Ralph Valcourt (late wife Janet) of Fall River; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a brother, Roger Labouliere of Brockton and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Laurene Boutin; the daughter of the late Francois and Lydia (Fluet) Labouliere and the sister of the late Loretta Levesque, Cecile Levesque, Raymond, Robert and Raoul "Ralph" Labouliere. Her funeral will be held Saturday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River, with a funeral mass at Holy Trinity Church at 10:00 AM. Interment, Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation, Friday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 PM. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 20, 2019
