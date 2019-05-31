|
|
Marie (Madej) Pszonka, 81, of Fall River, wife of the late Eugene Pszonka, passed away Monday May 27, 2019. She was a packager at Shelburne Shirt Co. for many years. She leaves a brother-in-law Henry Kisiel, a niece Donna Robinson, her husband John Robinson, a grand-niece Stephanie Robinson, and a grand-nephew Johnny Robinson of Stuart, FL, and a nephew Michael Kisiel, his wife Lori Kisiel, and grand-niece Katie Kisiel of Columbia, TN. She was the daughter of the late Helana Madej of Krakow, Poland who often visited Fall River. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, 6/4/19 at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St Stanislaus Church at 10:00 AM. Following the mass, the burial will be held at St. Patricks Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday, 6/3/19 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 31, 2019