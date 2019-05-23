|
Marika C. Miles, 75, of Westport, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Dacula, GA. She was the beloved wife of Richard L. Miles, just one month shy of fifty-five years of marriage. She was born in Poland during the height of World War II. She was the daughter of Tadeusz and Anna (Kowtaluk) Folta. She was an avid animal lover and health care provider to family and friends alike and also a Substance Abuse Nurse at SSTAR (Stanley Street Treatment and Resource Center) in Fall River, MA and was President of the Somerset Womens Morning Bowling League many years ago. In addition to her beloved husband, Marika is survived by three sons, Richard N. Miles and his wife Shannon of Carrollton, TX, Steven C. Miles of Miami, and Robert L. Miles and his wife Carol of Dacula, GA; three grandchildren, Amerah R. Miles, Ryan Miles, and Bennett Miles. She was the sister of Lydia Lamonica of Auburn, MA and Nestor T. Folta of Oakton, VA, as well as having several nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Classical High School and the David Fanning School of Nursing, both in Worcester. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, May 24, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral will be on Saturday, May 25, departing the funeral home at 10:40 a.m. in procession for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street, Worcester. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lynnwood Street, Fall River, MA 02721.
Published in The Herald News on May 23, 2019