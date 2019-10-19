|
Marilyn I. (Gosson) O'Melia, 81, of North Richland Hills,TX, formerly of Fall River, MA, passed away on Saturday Oct.12, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Born June 20,1938, in Fall River, MA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward F. and Ella M (PIllmear) Gosson of Fall River, MA. Prior to retirement she worked for many years in Fall River, MA as a homemaker/healthaide and was a member of the First Baptist Church. Currently, she was an active member of Whites Chapel UMC where she attended bible study and enjoyed the Classic Adult group. She enjoyed going to the local Senior Center where she volunteered for various activities while also spending time with her many close friends at the local McDonalds. Marilyn was a colorful, very high spirited, strong woman who spoke her mind and loved her family and friends dearly. She will be sadly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Colleen (O'Melia) Halpin and Michael Halpin of North Richland Hills,TX, her granddaughter and husband, Melissa (Halpin) Knight and Michael Knight of Mayfield, KY, granddaughter Erin Halpin of North Richland Hills,TX and 5 great-grandsons, Nathan, Dylan, and Matthew Knight and Caden and Mason Whitehouse as well as an aunt and many cousins. A Memorial service will be held at Whites Chapel UMC in Southlake, TX on Oct 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to .
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 19, 2019