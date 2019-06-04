Home

A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home
1309 Globe Street
Fall River, MA 02721
(508) 672-0971
Mario Oliveira
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home
1309 Globe Street
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home
1309 Globe Street
Fall River, MA 02721
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
1598 South Main St.
Fall River, MA
Burial
Following Services
Notre Dame Cemetery
Mario D. Oliveira, 90, of Swansea, died peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Maria de Lourdes Dinis (Pires) Oliveira. Born in Gouveia, Portugal, he was a son of the late Joaquim Dinis & Maria da Conceicao (Oliveira). Mr. Oliveira worked as a carpenter in the window & door industry for many years until his retirement. He was a Communicant of Good Shepherd Church. He leaves his loving children: Antonio M. de Oliveira & his wife Maria of Fall River, Maria de Conceicao Evaristo & her husband Jose of Westport, & Carmo Pires de Sousa & her husband Manuel of Swansea. Cherished grandfather of Victor B. Evaristo of Fall River, Monica Oliveira Martin of Swansea, Luis F. de Oliveira of Fall River, Brian Oliveira de Sousa of Fall River, & four great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Avelino Oliveira of Fall River & the late Esmerelda Martins, Emilio Oliveira, & Cesar Oliveira. His Funeral will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9:00 am from the A.F. ALMEIDA & SON FUNERAL HOME, 1309 Globe Street, Fall River with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Good Shepherd Church, 1598 South Main St., Fall River. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Relatives & friends are invited & may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00- 8:00 pm. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www. almeida-pocasset.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 4, 2019
