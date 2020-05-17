|
|
Marion (Cabral) Foley, 81, a Swansea resident most of her life, wife of Clifford Foley, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Antonio & Maria (Leonardo) Cabral. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Clifford, their six sons, Russell and his wife Debbie, Timothy, Frank & his wife Colleen, Joseph and his wife Sue, Cliff & his wife Jaime, and Mark & his wife Rachele. She also leaves 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Antone Cabral, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Jessie Cabral, Evelyn Riddle, Dorothy Kenney, Deolinda OGrodnik and Mary Souza. Marion loved all her children, grandchildren and her husband so very much. She enjoyed cooking and took great pride in seeing her family enjoy the many dishes she created. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Her faith in God was very important to her. She faithfully watched the Catholic Mass every day. She will continue to watch over and pray for her family and friends. Her niece Janice Carrigan will always carry a special place in her heart and ours. Through the years Jan has been the rock and guiding light for our entire family. Through the many years Marion courageously endured dialysis treatments, there was no individual she trusted and loved more than her nurse and dear friend Pete. Pete, you meant the world to her and we thank you for all the love and care you showed her. Due to the COVID pandemic, her funeral arrangements will be private. When the current crisis has abated, her family plans to hold a memorial mass to celebrate her life. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please make sure they are made directly through the funeral homes website, www.waring-sullivan.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marions name to the , kidney. org.
Published in The Herald News on May 17, 2020