|
|
Marion Paulo 89, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Paulo. Marion was born in Bethlehem, PA and was the daughter of the late John Franco and Veronica (Panocz) Franco, Marion was employed for many years in the local mill industry and was a member of the ILGWU. She was also a member of the Catholic Womens Club and the Holy Name Womens Guild. Marion was an extraordinarily creative woman, who enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing and was also a talented baker and cook. Faith and family were most important to Marion and she was a devoted mother who cherished the many holiday and family gatherings over the years. Marion will be remembered as a warm, cheerful and welcoming woman who instilled a great sense of self worth and responsibility in her daughters. She is survived by her children, Roslyn Lowney and her husband Timothy of Canton, Karen Ouellette of Fall River, Sandra Aballo and her husband Glen of Tiverton and Christine Reilly and her husband Andrew of Randolph; brother, Stephen Franco and his wife Elaine of Fall River; sisters, Beverly Borden and her husband Charles of CA and Paula Desmarais and her husband Armand of Fall River; sister in law, Colleen Franco, of Fall River; ten grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Michael, Robert, John and Thomas Franco, Veronica Ferreira and Cynthia Beaulieu, and mother in law of the late Armand Ouellette. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 8am from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 9am in Holy Name Church 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours are Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5-7pm in the funeral home In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Boston Home, 2049 Dorchester Ave., Boston, MA 02124 ATTN: Christine Reilly. www.thebostonhome.org To sign the family register or for directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 12, 2020