Marion Saurette, 87, of Somerset, passed away on October 23rd, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Armand Saurette. Marion was born in Fall River, the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Ann (Lane) Biello. She worked for Stop and Shop for over forty years as a clerk in the cash office, retiring in 1996. She was an active communicant of Saint Patrick's Church in Somerset. Marion served the church as a Eucharistic Minister, bereavement committee member and participated in the Women's Guild. Most recently, she received the Marion Medal. Mrs. Saurette volunteered at the Somerset Historical Society and Charlton Memorial Hospital. She worked at Hathaway Family Funeral Homes as a coordinator for over fifteen years. Marion cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Marion traveled extensively throughout Europe. Survivors are her daughter, Anne Marie Cardosi and her husband Peter of Rehoboth, MA, three sons: Robert Saurette and his wife Christi of West Kingston, RI, Michael Saurette and his wife Susan of West Yarmouth, MA, Brian Saurette and his wife Dawn of Fall River, MA, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late William, Stephen and Thomas Biello. Calling hours for Mrs. Saurette will be held on October 27th, 2020 from 3-5p.m. in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Facial coverings and social distancing are required inside the funeral home. Funeral Services and burial are private at the request of the family due to the pandemic. To sign the guest book (available online only) and facility directions, please visit her tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com
. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. A Celebration of Marion's life will be announced by the family in the spring.