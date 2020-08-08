1/1
Marion Venafra
Marion (Denovellis) Venafra, age 88, of Somerset, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Anthony J. Venafra. Born in Malden, MA, she was the daughter of the late Genuino Denovellis and Lucia (Sabellico) Denovellis. A graduate of Malden High School, Class of 1949, Marion went on to work as a bookkeeper for her husbands clothing store, Domani Clothing Manufacturing for many years before her retirement. She is survived by two sons; Joseph A. Venafra of Somerset and Paul G. Venafra and his wife Kerrin of Georgia as well as several nieces and nephews. Marion was the sister of the late Joseph Denovellis. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 8:30-10:30 AM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County Street, Somerset. Her funeral service and entombment will be private. Donations in her honor may be made to Dana-Farber, 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215.

Published in The Herald News on Aug. 8, 2020.
