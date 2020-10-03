1/1
Marjorie E. Cabral
Marjorie E. (Hillier) Cabral 86, of Westport, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Catholic Memorial Home. She was the wife of Manuel T. Cabral, Sr. Born in Providence, RI, daughter of the late Ernest and Hanora B. (O'Leary) Hillier, she had lived in Westport for most of her life. Prior to retirement, she worked for Levin & Levin Law Office in Fall River. She was a Communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport. Margie was always a very sweet, kind and friendly person to everyone. She loved being with her family during the holidays, summer parties, birthdays and celebrations. She was also an avid reader and she was famous for her chocolate and banana cream pies. Including her husband, survivors include a daughter: Noreen Hart and her husband Steve of NH; 2 step sons: Thomas Cabral and his wife Wendy of PA and Manuel Cabral, Jr. and his wife Lori of Tiverton; step daughter: Kathleen Encarnacao and her husband Jack of New Bedford; a sister: Mary Bonin of Lincoln, RI; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was grandmother of the late Shane Hart and Catherine Cabral and sister of the late Ernest Hillier and Eleanor Reed. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours Monday 5 - 8 P.M. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Attleboro, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Boston Childrens Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For directions or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
OCT
6
Funeral
09:00 AM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
