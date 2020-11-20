Marjorie E. (Eddy) Walkden, age 95, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020, after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Alfred T. Walkden. Born in Swansea, daughter of the late Lloyd P. and Grace H. Eddy, she was a lifelong resident of Swansea, enjoying summers and retirement on Ossipee Lake in New Hampshire. She is survived by three daughters, Carol Reilly and her husband John, Joanne Shea and her husband Tom, and Sharon Furtado and her husband Bob, as well as her four grandchildren, Erin, Matt, Katie, and Jonathan, and ten great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Emma Jae, Jack, Ryan, Patrick, Colin, Luca, Leo, Owen and Gavin. She was the sister of Robert H. Eddy, the late John L. Eddy and Carolyn G. Easterbrooks. She was the niece of the late Ruth Bosworth Eddy. Marjorie was a faithful member of the choirs of Christ Church in Swansea and St. Johns Episcopal Church in Wakefield, N.H. She belonged to The Daughters of the King and The Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a graduate of Joseph Case High School, Bryant College, and Bridgewater State University. For over twenty years, she was an elementary teacher in Swansea, previously having taught at Christ Church Day School. Marjorie enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, playing the piano, playing Scrabble, and especially spending time with her family. She was also very proud of tracing her Eddy family genealogy back to the Mayflower. Her family is grateful for the care and support she received in recent years at Swan Brook Assisted Living, Clifton Rehabilitative Nursing Home and from caretakers from Home Instead. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Case High Scholarship Trust, Inc., P.O. Box 33, Swansea, MA 02777, Christ Church, 57 Main Street, Swansea, MA or St. John the Baptist Church, P.O. Box 249, Sanbornville, NH 03872. Due to the current COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



