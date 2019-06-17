Home

Mark D. Stigger

Mark D. Stigger Obituary
Mark D. Stigger, 59, of New Bedford passed away May 29, 2019. Born in Denver CO, he was the son of the late Bernadine Virginia Gross and AC Stigger. He was a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan. Survivors include his sister: Kimberely Stigger of Stockbridge VT; 2 nieces and 4 nephews. Graveside service to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1 PM at Rural Cemetery, 149 Dartmouth St. New Bedford, MA 02740. Arrangements are entrusted to South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723. www.South CoastFuneralHome.com
Published in The Herald News on June 17, 2019
