Marlene J. (Johnson) Brabant, age 82, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home in Fall River. She was the wife of the late Roland H. Brabant to whom she was married for 40 years before his passing in 2006. Born in Fall River a daughter of the late Frank E., Sr. and Elenore (Morin) Johnson, she was a lifelong resident of the city. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School she earned a degree in Nursing from Bristol Community College. Driven and dedicated to labor and delivery, she was a delivery nurse at Truesdale then Charlton Memorial Hospital for over 40 years retiring in 2000, a Lamaze instructor for 25 years and the business manager at Loralees Dance Studio for 10 years. A lover of the arts, she especially enjoyed Broadway shows and was a member of the Little Theater of Fall River. She volunteered her time with the Tree Planting Society in the city. She is survived by six children, Michael S. Brabant, Steven S. Brabant and his wife Faye, Carl Duchaine, Celina A. Brabant, Ronald J. Brabant, Ret. LCDR USN and his wife Diane and Loralee Levesque and her husband Scott; many grand children, great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews. She was the mother of the late Eric D. and Thomas A. Brabant and sister of the late Frank E., Jr. and Robert H. Johnson. Her visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:00 | 7:00 pm in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter Street, Fall River. Funeral service and burial will be private. Contributions may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and tributes, www.waring-sullivan.com