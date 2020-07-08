Marlene M. Ayash (also Harrington) Newton Center MA, 63, passed away July 5, 2020 in the Massachusetts General Hospital. She was the wife of John R. Harrington. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Elias "Louis" Ayash and the late Gladys (Massoud) Ayash. Marlene was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, UMass Dartmouth, and the New England School of Law. She worked as a staff attorney for the Massachusetts Land Court. Besides her husband, she is survived by two brothers, Charles L. Ayash of Fall River, and Louis C. Ayash of Tiverton, RI; and a sister Lois J. Ayash of Ann Arbor, MI. Visitors will be greeted Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9-10am in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects, subject to social distancing limits. A funeral service will then follow at 11am in the Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church, 4321 N. Main St., Fall River. Services will conclude with cremation. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
.