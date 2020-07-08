1/1
Marlene M. Ayash
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene M. Ayash (also Harrington) Newton Center MA, 63, passed away July 5, 2020 in the Massachusetts General Hospital. She was the wife of John R. Harrington. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Elias "Louis" Ayash and the late Gladys (Massoud) Ayash. Marlene was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, UMass Dartmouth, and the New England School of Law. She worked as a staff attorney for the Massachusetts Land Court. Besides her husband, she is survived by two brothers, Charles L. Ayash of Fall River, and Louis C. Ayash of Tiverton, RI; and a sister Lois J. Ayash of Ann Arbor, MI. Visitors will be greeted Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9-10am in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects, subject to social distancing limits. A funeral service will then follow at 11am in the Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church, 4321 N. Main St., Fall River. Services will conclude with cremation. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hathaway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved