Martha (Wilson) Hayden, Pat, age 88, of Swansea, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Residence at Cedar Dell in Dartmouth, MA, surrounded by her loving family and devoted caregivers. She was the wife of the late Herbert Foster Hayden. Born in Kittanning, PA, daughter of the late John Billings Wilson and Isabel (Painter) Wilson, she spent her youth in Fairlawn, NJ. Alongside her father, a senior engineer for the New York Port Authority, Pat was in the first car to ceremoniously cross over the George Washington Bridge on its opening day in 1931 and in the first car to pass through the Lincoln Tunnel in 1937. She lived in Barrington, RI before settling with her family in Swansea in 1962. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology in 1952 from Wheaton College where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Mrs. Hayden was the creator of Bay Babies Stuffed Animals and owner of the Pin Cushion Fabric Store in Somerset, MA. She worked as the Registrar for New England Technical Institute in Providence, RI and in Grant Development at Bristol RI Community Colleges Women in Cottage Industries Program. An active member of the First Christian Congregational Church in Swansea, Mrs. Hayden became their first female Deacon. She was a member of the Swansea Garden Club, the Fortnightly Club and the Barrington Jr. Womens Club. She was a lifelong member of the Girl Scouts of America, having been the neighborhood chairwoman of 17 troops. Mrs. Hayden belonged to a knitting group at Cedar Dell where she recently took up watercolor painting. She always loved a good party and never missed the chance for a gathering with family and friends in her beloved Touisset neighborhood. She is survived by three daughters, Martha Curtis of Swansea, MA; Carolyn W. Hayden and her companion Christopher Nations of Laramie, WY; Priscilla Hayden-Sloane and her husband Joseph Sloane of Milton, MA; two grandchildren, Amelia Sloane and her husband Christopher Hoyt and Ian Sloane; two great-granddaughters, Cassandra and Chloe Hoyt. She was the mother-in-law of the late Laurence Curtis and was sister of the late Isabel Wilson. A Funeral Service for Pat will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the First Christian Congregational Church, 1113 G.A.R. Highway, Swansea, MA. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, MA. Contributions in her memory may be made to the First Christian Congregational Church, Pipe Organ Fund, 1113 G.A.R. Highway, Swansea, MA 02777 or to the Residence at Cedar Dell Activities Fund, 628 Old Westport Rd., Dartmouth, MA 02746. Burial Private. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 4, 2019