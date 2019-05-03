Martha W. (Rainey) Brown, 96, of Assonet passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late John R. Brown. Born and raised in Bridgewater, daughter of the late Percy and Lilla (Wing) Rainey, she lived in Fall River prior to settling in Assonet in 1953. She was a graduate of Bridgewater High School and had worked as a stitcher at Louis Hand Manufacturing and later at the former Fall River Trust, but her passion was her Church, where she was the longtime organist. She was a faithful member of the United Church of Christ in Assonet where she had been the organist and choir director since 1990 and was the Past President of the Womens Club. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and quilting. Mrs. Brown is survived by her son, Robert A. Brown of Assonet; a daughter in law, Ghislane Brown of Fall River; four grandchildren, Christopher Brown of NC, Doreen Brown Ayres of Swansea, Wendy Lundstrom of Fairhaven and Tania Mozzerella of Somerset ; several great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, great nieces and great nephews. She was the mother of the late John R. Brown, Jr., grandmother of the late Robert A. Brown, Jr. and sister of the late Herbert Rainey and Alice Colby. In accordance with her wishes she will be cremated and a Memorial Celebration will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00AM at the United Church of Assonet, 9 North Main St., Assonet, MA 02702. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. For memorial register go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Steeple Reconstruction Fund of the United Church of Assonet. Published in The Herald News on May 3, 2019