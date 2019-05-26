|
|
Martin Gerard Boisvert, 65, resident of Las Vegas, NV, previously of Swansea and Lowell, MA, passed away on May 14, 2019 after a long battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born on March 6, 1954 in Baltimore, MD to parents Roger and Catherine Boisvert. Martin grew up in Lowell, MA attending Lowell Public Schools and then earning his degree from Springfield College. Martin became a member of the Lowell Police Department in 1982 until leaving the force in 2004 to explore other endeavors. During his time with the LPD he started off as a patrolman working his way up to the traffic department where he worked as a vehicular homicide detective in accident reconstruction. Martin also was an active part of maintaining his wifes music business from behind the scenes. After leaving the police force Martin continued his expertise in accident reconstruction running the SouthEastern division of Crashteams. Martin ultimately retired with his wife to Las Vegas, Nevada a longtime dream of his, where he enjoyed the casinos and beauty of the desert. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jennifer Pollard-Boisvert; Son Christian Boisvert and Daughter-in-law Laura (Levine) Boisvert of Dracut, MA; Daughter Leah Boisvert and her partner Michael Fields of Lowell, MA; Daughter Stefanie Boisvert of Boston, MA; Nephews Adam and Austin Boisvert of Tyngsboro, MA; and beloved granddaughters Summer Fields and Eve Boisvert. Martin was a loving man and a wonderful husband who loved his children and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice. Services are pending in Las Vegas.
Published in The Herald News on May 26, 2019