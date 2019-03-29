Martina (Rez endes) Silvia, 91, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 in the South Dennis Healthcare Center, Dennis, MA. She was the widow of Antone Silvia. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Manuel Rezendes and the late Maria (Pimental) Rezendes, she lived for many years in Somerset. Martina worked as a seamstress for the former Sawyers Campus Shop, and later worked as a housekeeper at the Country Gardens Nursing Home in Swansea where she continued working until the age of 80. She was one of 13 siblings. She is survived by a son, Kenneth Silvia and his wife Nancy of Eastham, MA; six siblings, Manuel Rezendes of New Bedford, Raymond Rezendes of Westport, Cizaltina Bacon and Angelina Justa both of Somerset, and Rose Garcia and Adelaide Medeiros both of Fall River. Also many nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Thomas More Church, Luther Ave., Somerset, with interment to follow in Nathan Slade Cemetery, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will receive visitors at the church from 9:30 prior to the Mass. Arrangements with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in The Herald News on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary