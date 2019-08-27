|
Mary A. (Souza) Gonsalves, 84, of Tiverton passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of Arthur Gonsalves. Mrs. Gonsalves was born in Tiverton a daughter of the late Manuel and Seraphine (Botelho) D Souza and had been a lifelong resident of Tiverton. Mary was employed as a trimmer for various mills until her retirement. She was a communicant of Holy Ghost Church in Tiverton and enjoyed gardening. Survivors include a sister Seraphine Sara Souza of Tiverton, a niece Cynthia Mello and her husband Bill of CT. The family would like to give a special thanks to Theresa Haupt of Middletown, RI, Cindy Borges of Fall River and the staff at Charlton Memorial Hospital Attwood 4 for taking care of Mary. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held at Thursday at 9AM at the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 2064 South Main Street, Fall River, followed by a 10AM Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Ghost Church, 316 Judson Street, Tiverton, RI. Calling hours will be Wednesday 4 | 8 PM. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River, MA. www.oliveirafuneralhomes. com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 27, 2019