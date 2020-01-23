Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:45 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
Portsmouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lavoie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Lavoie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Lavoie Obituary
Mary A. (Andrade) Lavoie, 81, of Tiverton, wife of Normand H. Lavoie, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 after a long, courageous journey with ovarian cancer. She was an administrative medical secretary for Charlton and retired after 57 years. After retiring, she volunteered at Oncology at Charlton. She loved singing with her choir family for many years, and especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her husband of 60 years, she leaves three children, Linda Mello and her husband Tom Tidwell of Tiverton, Denise Szelag of Alexandria, VA and Michael Lavoie of Tiverton; six grandchildren, Heather Fournier (husband Dillon), Alicia Delaney (husband Kevin), Amy Dowty (husband JR), Mark Ryan Mello (wife Laura), Adam Lavoie and Matthew Lavoie; three great-grandchildren, Owen Fournier, Parker Fournier and Jaxson Dowty; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law. She was the loving daughter of the late Antone and Mary A. (Aguiar) Andrade. Her funeral will be held Saturday at 8:45 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church, Portsmouth. Burial, Pocasset Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Constance A. Howes Women's Health Innovation Research Fund (a Woman & Infants Charity), 101 Dudley St., Providence, RI 02905 or https://foundation.womenandinfants.org/ HowesResearchFund. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -