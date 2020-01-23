|
Mary A. (Andrade) Lavoie, 81, of Tiverton, wife of Normand H. Lavoie, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 after a long, courageous journey with ovarian cancer. She was an administrative medical secretary for Charlton and retired after 57 years. After retiring, she volunteered at Oncology at Charlton. She loved singing with her choir family for many years, and especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her husband of 60 years, she leaves three children, Linda Mello and her husband Tom Tidwell of Tiverton, Denise Szelag of Alexandria, VA and Michael Lavoie of Tiverton; six grandchildren, Heather Fournier (husband Dillon), Alicia Delaney (husband Kevin), Amy Dowty (husband JR), Mark Ryan Mello (wife Laura), Adam Lavoie and Matthew Lavoie; three great-grandchildren, Owen Fournier, Parker Fournier and Jaxson Dowty; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law. She was the loving daughter of the late Antone and Mary A. (Aguiar) Andrade. Her funeral will be held Saturday at 8:45 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church, Portsmouth. Burial, Pocasset Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Constance A. Howes Women's Health Innovation Research Fund (a Woman & Infants Charity), 101 Dudley St., Providence, RI 02905 or https://foundation.womenandinfants.org/ HowesResearchFund. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 23, 2020