Mary A. (Whelan) Turcotte, age 101, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, after a period of dec- lining health at Alden Court. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Turcotte. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late John F. and Mary (OReagan) Whelan, she was a longtime resident of the city. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School and the Diman Vocational Nursing Program, she worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Annes Hospital for thirty years, reti- ring in 1980. An avid reader, she enjoyed spending time with her family. The family would like to thank the staff of Alden Court and Southcoast Hospice VNA for the exceptional care Mary received while in their care. She is survived by two daughters, Jayne S. Corey and her husband Domenic of Fairhaven, Mary Dianne Wilson and her husband Frederick of Newport, VT; one son, Edward Philip Turcotte and his wife Marilee of Merrimack, NH, nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Grace M. Whelan. Her Funeral will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00AM from Waring Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00AM in Holy Trinity Parish, 951 Stafford Rd., Fall River. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers contributions in her honor may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com Published in The Herald News on June 3, 2019