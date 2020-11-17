Mary 'Madeline' Boutin, age 87, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on November 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Rudolph Boutin. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter to the late Joseph and Madeline (Pimentel) Furtado. Madeline worked as a department head for Stop & Shop for many years. Madeline is survived by her children Judith Boutin (companion Ron Mandeville), Linda Knight (husband Richard), Jacqueline Boutin and Michael Boutin (wife Kimberly) all of Somerset; daughter-in-law Jacalyn Boutin; sister-in-law Jacqueline Doehler; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a few nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons John and Stephen Boutin as well as siblings Ronald Joe Furtado and Margaret Machado. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate a mass of Christian burial at St. John of God Church at 10 A.M. on Thursday, Nov. 19th. Interment in Nathan Slade Cemetery. Calling hours on Wednesday, Nov. 18th from 4-7 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Fall River. We ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
