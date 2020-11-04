1/1
Mary C. Boyd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary C. Boyd, 89, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on October 29, 2020, at Newport Hospital. Mary was born, January 5, 1931, in Newport, RI to Edward Sherbush and Florence (Westley) Sherbush. Mary was married to George Boyd for 66 years, and together they raised their children. Mary loved knitting, sewing, and quilting, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mary is survived by her two daughters, Christina Wordell, of Little Compton, RI, and Patricia Gerdin, of Portsmouth, RI. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Kathleen and Jonathan Emerson, David Wordell, Kelly and Ian Gerdin and her great granddaughter, Elliana Morris She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sheryl Emerson, her brother Edward Sherbush Jr., and her grandson, George Wordell. Because of the restrictions in place due to COVID19, a memorial services will be held at a later date. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved