Mary C. (Bargantine) Linhares, 78, of Somerset, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Linhares. Mary was born in Dighton the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Elizabeth Toots (Haggerty) Bargantine. She was a graduate of Somerset High School class of 1960. She then attended Union Hospital School of Nursing and graduated as an LPN and then earned her Associates Degree from the Nursing Program at Bristol Community College as a registered Nurse. Mrs. Linhares worked as a Registered Nurse at Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Annes Hospital for many years. She then became an Oncology nurse working at Hudner Oncology, until her retirement in 2012. Mary was a communicant of Saint Patrick Church in Somerset. She was very active at one time with the Somerset Little League and girls softball. Mrs. Linhares was devoted to her family and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. Survivors are a daughter: Melissa Linhares of Westport; three sons: Michael Linhares of Bellingham; Robert Linhares of Somerset and Jared Linhares Somerset; five grandchildren: Jessica, Brittney, Zachery, Sydney and Nathan and a great grandchild; a brother: Joseph 'Ronnie' Bargantine. She was the mother of Christian Linhares. All Services are Private at the request of the family. Please visit Marys tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 672-3572. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Swansea Animal Shelter 68 Stevens Road, Swansea, MA 02777. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 1, 2020.