Mary C. Linhares
Mary C. (Bargantine) Linhares, 78, of Somerset, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Linhares. Mary was born in Dighton the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Elizabeth Toots (Haggerty) Bargantine. She was a graduate of Somerset High School class of 1960. She then attended Union Hospital School of Nursing and graduated as an LPN and then earned her Associates Degree from the Nursing Program at Bristol Community College as a registered Nurse. Mrs. Linhares worked as a Registered Nurse at Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Annes Hospital for many years. She then became an Oncology nurse working at Hudner Oncology, until her retirement in 2012. Mary was a communicant of Saint Patrick Church in Somerset. She was very active at one time with the Somerset Little League and girls softball. Mrs. Linhares was devoted to her family and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. Survivors are a daughter: Melissa Linhares of Westport; three sons: Michael Linhares of Bellingham; Robert Linhares of Somerset and Jared Linhares Somerset; five grandchildren: Jessica, Brittney, Zachery, Sydney and Nathan and a great grandchild; a brother: Joseph 'Ronnie' Bargantine. She was the mother of Christian Linhares. All Services are Private at the request of the family. Please visit Marys tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 672-3572. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Swansea Animal Shelter 68 Stevens Road, Swansea, MA 02777. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 31, 2020
Melissa, Michael, Robert and Jared; Mom and I have been friends for many, many years. Her warmth, compassion and laughter will be part of my very fond memory of Mary. RIP my friend! Just looking at Mary's picture still brings a smile to my face.
Henry Simpson
Seattle, Washington
Henry Simpson
Classmate
May 31, 2020
A village school cohort, a nursing colleague, and a lady that I remember with a smile and an infectious laugh. My sincere condolences to her family.
Lorraine
Coworker
May 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss, she was such a nice lady.
Sharon Leduc
Acquaintance
