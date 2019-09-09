|
Mary (Arruda) Cabral, 84, of Fall River passed away August 21, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital. Raised in Bermuda, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Alexandrina (Melo) Arruda. Mrs. Cabral worked for many years as a Machine Operator in the local Garment Industry before her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her dog, Mollie. Survivors include her daughters: Donna Ouellette of Somerset and Deborah Cabral of Fall River, her sister: Catherine Cote of Fall River, her granddaughter: Kristin Cooper and her husband Sean: Braelyn, Adley and Coltyn; many nieces and nephews. She was the mother-in-law of the late Bruce Ouellette and sister of the late Bernadette Rose. Funeral services were held at the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 2064 South Main Street, Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 9, 2019