Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cacciabeve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cacciabeve


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Cacciabeve Obituary
Mary (Aniki) Cacciabeve, 88, of Fall River, wife of Joseph Cacciabeve, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A former employee of Harlee Manufacturing, City of Fall River Veteran's Dept., Charlton Memorial Hospital Accounts Payable and Fall River Florist Supply, she enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafting, gardening, especially knitting baby hats for Women and Infants Hospital, and loved animals. Besides her husband of 66 years, she leaves a daughter, Amy Rebello of Fall River and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Amelia Young, Johanna Davis, Katie Montin and Michael Aniki and the daughter of the late Michael and Rose (Kroniak) Aniki. Her Funeral Mass will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at Holy Name Church. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Faxon Animal Rescue League, 474 Durfee St., Fall River, MA 02720. Online guest book at AuclairFuneral Home.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now