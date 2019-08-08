|
|
Mary (Aniki) Cacciabeve, 88, of Fall River, wife of Joseph Cacciabeve, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A former employee of Harlee Manufacturing, City of Fall River Veteran's Dept., Charlton Memorial Hospital Accounts Payable and Fall River Florist Supply, she enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafting, gardening, especially knitting baby hats for Women and Infants Hospital, and loved animals. Besides her husband of 66 years, she leaves a daughter, Amy Rebello of Fall River and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Amelia Young, Johanna Davis, Katie Montin and Michael Aniki and the daughter of the late Michael and Rose (Kroniak) Aniki. Her Funeral Mass will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at Holy Name Church. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Faxon Animal Rescue League, 474 Durfee St., Fall River, MA 02720. Online guest book at AuclairFuneral Home.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 8, 2019