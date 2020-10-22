1/1
Mary D. Guerrettaz
Mary Dolores (Rankin) Guerrettaz, age 87, of Somerset, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Guerrettaz, Sr. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Rankin and Sarah Jane (Malloy) Rankin. Mary graduated from Mount St. Marys Academy, Class of 1951 and from Parkland College, IL in 1969. She went on to work as a teachers assistant for Fall River Public Schools for many years before her retirement. Mary is survived by 4 children, Robert W. Guerrettaz, Jr. of Farina, IL, Donna M. Costi of Swansea, Maryanne Martelly Gamboa and her husband Luis and Lauriejane Mello and her husband Raymond of Somerset. She was the beloved nana of 7 grandchildren, Adam Martelly, Katie Smith, Eric Guerrettaz, Nicholas Costi, Alexander Mello, Mary Jane Miranda and Kirsten Mello as well as 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was pre deceased by her brother, Raymond D. Rankin. Her Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. John of God Church, 1036 Brayton Ave., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes or directions, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 22, 2020.
