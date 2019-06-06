|
Mary D. (Medeiros) Rousseau, 81, of Westport, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Hope Hospice Philip Hulitar Center. She was the wife of the late Henri J. Rousseau. Mrs. Rousseau was born in Swansea, daughter of the late Manuel A. and Lena (Torres) Medeiros and had resided in Westport for most of her life. Prior to her retirement in 1998, she worked as branch manager for the former Citizens-Union Savings Bank. She was a volunteer at the Westport Council on Aging and a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church, Westport. Survivors include her 2 daughters: Beth A. Rousseau-Long and her husband Robert of Simpsonville, SC and Kelli J. Vasconcelos and her husband Richard of Swansea; a sister: Natalie Lenon of Swansea; 2 grandchildren: Tori L. Maduro and Cameron H. Vasconcelos; a cousin: M. Helen Ferreira of Fall River; along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Evelyn Gonsalves. Memorial service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA at 11:00 A.M. Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, at the funeral home, from 9:30-11 A.M., prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 6, 2019