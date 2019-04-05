Mary D. (Britland) Saylor, age 95, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Catholic Memorial Home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Horace Russ Saylor. Born in Swansea, a daughter of the late Joseph E. and Cathryn M. (Welch) Britland, she was a lifelong resident of Swansea. A communicant of St. Francis of Assisi, she was a Marion Medal and Silver Bow recipient. She was a C.C.D. teacher for 30 years and a Girl Scout leader for Troop 1109 in Swansea. She worked as the Admirals secretary at the Naval Base in Newport during WWII. Skilled at crafts, she enjoyed crochet, knitting and sewing as well as playing piano and dancing. She was an avid Red Sox fan. She is survived by five children, Mary Anne Gilbert and her husband Douglas, Paul Saylor and his wife Darlene, Joan Lachapelle and her husband Pete, Karen Courville and husband William and Sandra Cariker and her husband Brian, as well as her eleven grand children and twelve great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Catherine Kirkman and Joseph, John, Earl and James Britland. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Waring- Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 530 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Swansea. Calling hours will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4| 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to the at . For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary