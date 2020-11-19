1/1
Mary D. Vieira
Mary D. (Faria) Vieira, age 96, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Manuel J. (Mickey) Vieira, and daughter of the late Antone and Mary (Cabral) Faria. Mary enjoyed sewing, going out on Saturday for an evening of dinner and dancing at the Venus and the Liberal Club. Mary and Mickey enjoyed traveling and spent their retirement winters in St. Petersburg, Fla. She also loved spending time with her family especially her granddaughter. She is survived by her son: Brian Vieira (wife Suzanne) of Somerset, granddaughter: Allyson of New York City and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of Olivia Ollie Medeiros and the late Alice Velozo. The family would like to express a warm thank you to the entire staff of unit 6 at Catholic Memorial for the outstanding and compassionate care that they gave to Mary during her extended illness. Her private funeral arrangements are under the care of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to the Catholic Memorial Home 2446 Highland Ave. Fall River, MA 02720. To send the family expressions of sympathy please go to www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Guest Book

November 18, 2020
Brian, Sue and Alison...please accept our sincere condolence. This has been such a difficult time, not to be able to be with our elders. May Brian’s Mom Rest In Peace. Prayers for all of you at this difficult time.
Sincerely,
Joe and Anne Andrade
Anne and Joe Andrade
Coworker
