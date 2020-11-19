Mary D. (Faria) Vieira, age 96, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Manuel J. (Mickey) Vieira, and daughter of the late Antone and Mary (Cabral) Faria. Mary enjoyed sewing, going out on Saturday for an evening of dinner and dancing at the Venus and the Liberal Club. Mary and Mickey enjoyed traveling and spent their retirement winters in St. Petersburg, Fla. She also loved spending time with her family especially her granddaughter. She is survived by her son: Brian Vieira (wife Suzanne) of Somerset, granddaughter: Allyson of New York City and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of Olivia Ollie Medeiros and the late Alice Velozo. The family would like to express a warm thank you to the entire staff of unit 6 at Catholic Memorial for the outstanding and compassionate care that they gave to Mary during her extended illness. Her private funeral arrangements are under the care of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to the Catholic Memorial Home 2446 Highland Ave. Fall River, MA 02720. To send the family expressions of sympathy please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
