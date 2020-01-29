|
Mary E. (Capeto) Bird, 89, of Swansea passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was the loving wife and soul mate of the late Edwin Bird with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Mary was born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (Texeira) Capeto and a proud, life-long resident of the South Coast area of Massachusetts. Marys enthusiastic, engaging and caring personality was instantly felt by everyone she met and her impressive memory of events and numbers remained strong throughout her life. Mary worked in the local textile industry for over 30 years before retiring to devote time to her family, gardening and pets. An active parishioner of St. Michaels Church and St. Dominics Church, Mary was also a member of the Womens Club at both parishes. She is survived by her son, Michael Bird and his wife Joyce of Marblehead; two granddaughters, Michaela and Paige Bird and many nieces and nephews. She was a sister of the late Irene Capeto, Alice Miranda and Beatrice Bird. Visiting hours will be Friday, January 31 , 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00PM at the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Her Funeral will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 9:00AM from the Waring- Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. Dominics Church, 1277 GAR Hwy., Swansea. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marys honor may be made to the American Council of the Blind: www.acb.org. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes and directions, please visit: www.waring- sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 29, 2020