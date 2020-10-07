Mary E. Bissaro, 82, of Fall River, passed away September 24, 2020. Born in Fall River on December 30, 1937, daughter of Mary (Regan) Fallows and Harry Fallows also of Fall River. Wife of 63 years to Dino A. Bissaro of Fall River. She raised 3 children, Diane Bissaro of Watertown MA, Andrew Bissaro of Brighton MA, and David C. Bissaro of Swansea, who pre-deceased her in 1998. She leaves 3 grandchildren, Jake Bissaro, Amelia Bissaro, and Sam Allen. Mary was an active member of the former Saints Peter and Paul Parish church and school from 1960-1990s. She served as a chaperone at CYO dances and accompanied the youth to various activities including trips to the Harlem Globe Trotters in Providence, R.I. and to the roller skating rink at Lincoln Park in Dartmouth. She also was a volunteer for many years at the Fall River Society of St. Vincent de Paul. She attended Dominican Academy, a boarding school, in Fall River. Her nickname growing up was Libby. She loved going to Sachuest Beach in Middletown RI in the summers with the children. She had a wide network of friends who she was in constant contact with. In her later years, she enjoyed many outings with friends at a favorite place in Mashantucket, CT. (!) Mary was a person who could be counted on in any situation. She will be missed by many. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Fall River Society of St Vincent de Paul. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.