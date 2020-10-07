1/1
Mary E. Bissaro
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Bissaro, 82, of Fall River, passed away September 24, 2020. Born in Fall River on December 30, 1937, daughter of Mary (Regan) Fallows and Harry Fallows also of Fall River. Wife of 63 years to Dino A. Bissaro of Fall River. She raised 3 children, Diane Bissaro of Watertown MA, Andrew Bissaro of Brighton MA, and David C. Bissaro of Swansea, who pre-deceased her in 1998. She leaves 3 grandchildren, Jake Bissaro, Amelia Bissaro, and Sam Allen. Mary was an active member of the former Saints Peter and Paul Parish church and school from 1960-1990s. She served as a chaperone at CYO dances and accompanied the youth to various activities including trips to the Harlem Globe Trotters in Providence, R.I. and to the roller skating rink at Lincoln Park in Dartmouth. She also was a volunteer for many years at the Fall River Society of St. Vincent de Paul. She attended Dominican Academy, a boarding school, in Fall River. Her nickname growing up was Libby. She loved going to Sachuest Beach in Middletown RI in the summers with the children. She had a wide network of friends who she was in constant contact with. In her later years, she enjoyed many outings with friends at a favorite place in Mashantucket, CT. (!) Mary was a person who could be counted on in any situation. She will be missed by many. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Fall River Society of St Vincent de Paul. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved