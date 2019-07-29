|
|
Mary E. (Duffy) Dunne, age 87, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Arcadia, CA. She was the wife of the late Joseph P. Dunne, Sr. Born in Fall River a daughter of the late Frank E. and Margaret (Gaskell) Duffy she was a longtime resident of Long Beach, CA. She is survived by one daughter, six sons, one brother; fifteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one brother. For directions, tributes and service information please visit, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 29, 2019