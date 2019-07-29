Home

Luyben Dilday Mortuary
5161 Arbor Road
Long Beach, CA 90808
562-425-6401
Mary Dunne
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St Patrick’s Cemetery
Fall River, MA
Mary E. Dunne


1931 - 2019
Mary E. Dunne Obituary
Mary E. (Duffy) Dunne, age 87, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Arcadia, CA. She was the wife of the late Joseph P. Dunne, Sr. Born in Fall River a daughter of the late Frank E. and Margaret (Gaskell) Duffy she was a longtime resident of Long Beach, CA. She is survived by one daughter, six sons, one brother; fifteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one brother. For directions, tributes and service information please visit, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 29, 2019
