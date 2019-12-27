|
Mary E. (Velez) Gagnon, 92, of Tiverton, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Grand Islander Center in Middletown, RI. She was wife of the late Ernest N. Gagnon. Born in Fall River, she was daughter of the late William and Teresa (Calatalludy) Velez. She was the owner / operator of Mary's Secretarial Service and was the former bookkeeper at Wilbur's General Store. Mrs. Gagnon was a Communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Little Compton, where she was the organist for many years and she was a former Communicant of St. Christopher's Church, Tiverton. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #37 RI. Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Little Compton at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport prior to the Mass. Interment will be in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Little Compton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Little Compton Assistance Association, PO Box 253, Little Compton, RI 02837. For directions or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 27, 2019