Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
Mary Giannini
Mary Elizabeth (Driscoll) Giannini, 94 of Tiverton, passed away on May 8th. She was the widow of A. Richard Giannini. Daughter of the late John E. Driscoll and Marcella (Shay) Driscoll. She was educated in Fall River public schools. She was a former member of the Fall River Catholic Womans Club and former parishioner of Holy Rosary Church and its Womens Guild. She was employed by the Tiverton School Department as Clerk Secretary at Ranger School. She was a parishioner at St Theresas Church and member of TC Knitters and a member of TOPS RI. She is survived by sons, Robert Giannini (Charlotte) and Gary Giannini, granddaughters Christine Giannini (Tim), Lindsay Giannini and Nicole Giannini, and 2 grandsons Richard Giannini (William) & David Giannini (Erica) as well as 6 great grandchildren whom she loved very much. Visitation will be on Monday, May 13th, from 5-8 PM at Pocasset Funeral Home, 462 Main Rd, Tiverton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday May 14 at 8am at the Funeral Home with a Mass at 9am at St Theresas Church, Stafford Rd, Tiverton. Burial will follow at St Patricks Cemetery in Fall River, MA. www.almeida-pocasset.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 11, 2019
