Mary E. Manchester
1930 - 2020
Mary E. Manchester, 90, of Tiverton, wife of the late Norman F. Manchester, Jr., passed into the loving arms of our heavenly Lord, surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was the mother of Susan D. Ruggiero (late husband Lorenzo) of Narragansett, RI, Christine M. Goodwin (husband Anthony) of Mansfield, MA, and the late Patricia Beth Jensen (husband Keith of Seekonk, MA); the grandmother of Matthew Ruggiero (wife Deva), Meredith Cox (husband Kevin), Amanda Navien (husband John), Laura Roberge (husband James), Jennifer Dicenso (husband Robert), Ryan Goodwin, Elizabeth, Tyler, and Daniel Jensen; great-grandmother of Mackenzie, Grace, Shay, Gabriella, Claire and Charlize; sister of William Manchester and the late George Manchester; daughter of the late George G. and Martha (Heron) Manchester. Mary graduated from Dominican Academy in 1948. She was a graduate of the Boston Dispensary, Tufts New England Medical Center in Medical Laboratory Technology in 1950. After graduation, she worked for 3 years as a general laboratory supervisor at Union Hospital, Fall River. She was employed at the ILGWU Union Health Center, Fall River, as a medical laboratory technician for 40 years. She was part of a pioneering and historic cooperation between employers and the union to offer affordable care to female workers. Mary was a longtime Tiverton resident. She was a faithful parishioner of Holy Ghost Church, Tiverton for 60 years. She spent wonderful summers as a child at the family cottage in Portsmouth. The highlight was being old enough to swim to the raft with her brothers. She was still swimming at 84 years old. As a young woman, she loved to dress up and go dancing in Newport. She loved being a mother to her 3 girls. She taught her girls that they could obtain an education, have a family and a career because she did it! A talented seamstress who made clothes for the family, Mary taught her daughters how to knit, crochet and sew. She made people laugh by making up her own silly words and songs. Some of her favorite phrases were If you cant eat it or wear it, you probably dont need it, There is always room for ice cream and Have a little piece of everything. Mary was a lovely, happy woman. Her love of family and her faith are her legacy. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Ghost Church, Judson St., Tiverton. Visitation will be private. Burial, Pocasset Hill Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Ghost Parish, 316 Judson St. Tiverton RI 02878. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
November 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
