Mary J. (Medeiros) Hayes, 99, of Fall River passed away November 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Home in New Bedford. She was the loving wife of the late John R. Hayes, Sr. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Mariano and Maria (Medeiros) Medeiros. Mrs. Hayes was a communicant of Good Shepherd Parish in Fall River and had worked as a Seamstress for many years in the local garment industry. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union and enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family. Survivors include her sons: Kenneth R. Hayes of Fall River and Chuck A. Hayes of Fairhaven; her grandchildren: Christina Hayes, Tracie Motta, Lee Hayes, Erin Domingos and Tara Chicarro; 11 great grandchildren; and 2 nieces. She was the mother of the late John R. Hayes, Jr. and sister of the late Manuel Medeiros. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday, November 12th at 8:30 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main St., Fall River followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Good Shepherd Parish, South Main St. Fall River. Interment will be in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes. com
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 10, 2019