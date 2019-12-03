|
Mary Jane (Lundstrom) Baldaia, 69, of Fall River, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 at home after a brief illness surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Clifford J. Baldaia. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late William and Theresa (Macri) Lundstrom. Mrs. Baldaia graduated from BMC Durfee High School and was an assistant Librarian of the Fall River Public Library for over 30 years until she retired to be with her loving grandchildren. She was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church, an active member of the Sons of Italy Lodge 1035 and Lions Club of Fall River Carousel. She loved spending time with her four grandchildren who she considered her entire world, her grand dogs, family and friends. Beside her husband Clifford of 49 years, Mary Jane is survived by her two children, Dawn Beaulieu and husband Mark of Assonet, Jennifer Silva and husband Edward of Fall River, her beloved grandchildren Theresa Jane Silva and Abigail Marie Silva of Fall River, and Billyanne Beaulieu and Mitchel Beaulieu of Assonet. She was the sister of Harriet Thomas and her late husband William of Hamden, CT. She will be loved and sadly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and great friends. Mary Jane touched many lives. She was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. Her Funeral will take place on Thursday, December 5, at 10am from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St. with a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church. Burial St. Patricks Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to her Funeral on Thursday from 8:30am - 10:15am. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 3, 2019