Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresas Church
Tiverton, MA
View Map
Resources
Mary Jane Comeau Obituary
Mary Jane (Newbury) Comeau, 68, of Tiverton, wife of Donald E. Comeau, was born to eternal life on Monday, November 18, 2019. A woman of great faith, she attended Saint Theresa Parish, Tiverton, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and taught CCD for many years. Mary Jane ministered to many people over the years, seeing them through serious illness. She herself suffered many years with Lupus and valiantly dealt with Cancer for the last three years. A graduate of Mount Saint Marys Academy, she attended Saint Annes School of Nursing. She was later employed by Edgars Dept. Store, Silversteins Childrens Dept. Store, and Little Purls Childrens Clothing, where she enjoyed coordinating outfits for children. Her hobbies included reading, rug hooking, baking snickerdoodles and long telephone conversations. Besides her husband of 48 years, she leaves two children, Timothy D. Comeau and Mary Ellen B. Comeau, both of Tiverton; numerous siblings and siblings- in-law; special and cherished nieces and nephews; lifelong and dear friends. She was the daughter of the late Thomas W. Newbury, Jr. and Evelyn M. (Pires) Newbury. Her visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Her funeral will be held Friday at 9:00 A.M. from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass at St. Theresas Church, Tiverton, at 10:00 A.M. Burial, St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St.Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 19, 2019
