|
|
Mary L. (Arruda) Chaves, age 74, of Swansea, peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Mariano V. Chaves to whom she was married for 54 years. Born in So Miguel, Azores, a daughter of the late Manuel Arruda and Julia (Pereira) Arruda, she was a longtime resident of Swansea. A communicant of St. Dominics Parish, Mary was a member of their Holy Spirit Society and would deliver communion to the homebound as a Eucharistic Minister. She volunteered much of her time to Country Gardens and St. Annes Hospital. She loved to paint and knit, and she enjoyed sharing her work with her loved ones. Mary also loved to travel but above all else, she was devoted to her family and grandchildren and cherished their time spent together. She was well known for her humor and kindness and could light up any room with her laugh. As a true pillar of her community for many years, it was often said that there wasnt a stranger that Mary did not know. She was adored and loved by all who knew her. Besides her husband, she is survived by four children; Donna Chaves, Sheryl Barlow, Robert Chaves and his wife Patti and Michael Chaves and his wife Jeanne, three siblings; Aldora Pacheco and her husband Paul, Antonio Arruda and his wife Maria and Floriano Arruda as well as nine grandchildren; Sean Kenyon, Andrew Kenyon and his wife Olivia, Brooke Barlow, Hannah Barlow, Jenna Barlow, Joshua Chaves, Morgan Chaves, Madison Chaves and Michael Chaves, Jr. Mary was predeceased by her siblings Lily Garcia, Fernando Arruda and Domingos Arruda. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral services will be private for the immediate family. Her arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. A memorial service will be held at a later date for those who wish to pay their respects. For online tributes: www. waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 12, 2020