Mary Lou Silvia 95, widow of Frank Silvia, passed away Mon. 3/23 at Catholic Memorial Home. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Alberto & Clara (Taveira) Mendes, she was an interpreter for the Comm. of MA and a longtime bookkeeper for St Anthony of Padua Church. Sister of the late Fernanda Mello, Laura Noverca, Natalie Platt, Albert & Joseph Mendes, she leaves many nieces/nephews and grandnieces/nephews. Private Burial due to Coronavirus outbreak, with Memorial Mass at a later date. To ensure the family receives online condolences, submit only to Silva-Faria Funeral Home website at www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 27, 2020
