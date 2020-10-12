1/1
Sister Mary Mauricita
Sister Mary Mauricita RSM (formerly Margaret Stapleton), 81, a Sister of Mercy for 63 years, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Clifton Rehabilitative Nursing Center in Somerset, MA. She was the daughter of the late Maurice and Evelyn (Gesner) Stapleton and sister of the late Thomas J. Stapleton. She is survived by her sister, Mary L. Ritz, Swansea, MA, and her brother, Maurice F. Stapleton, Willington, CT and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews. Sister Mauricita used her keen mind in her teaching ministry in a number of schools in the Fall River diocese. Continuing her ministerial contributions, she was on the Salve Regina University library staff for a number of years. Exercising her affinity to care for people, she worked with sisters in assisted living. An accomplished knitter, Sister shared her skills with others who wanted to learn this art. In her life, knitting was a prayerful exercise. Those who knew Sister Mauricita well often saw her sharp wit come to the surface. She kept in touch with many people by phone. One recipient of her phone ministry said: "When I saw Sister's name appear on the phone I knew I was in for a humerous chat. She always made me smile." The memory of her will bring a smile to all who knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River, MA beginning with a Mercy Prayer Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Fall River, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sisters memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Name Church
