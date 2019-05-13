|
Mary (Rego) Mendes, age 99, born in Fall River and a longtime resident of Som- erset since 1961, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Somerset Ridge Center. Mary was the bel- oved wife of the late Manuel Mendes for 57 years and the daughter of the late Joseph and Maria A. (Botelho) Rego. Prior to retiring, Mary worked as a Sales Associate for the former Weintraub Store and was an avid cat lover. Survivors include her 6 god children, including Danita Stevens, a cousin, Karan Per- eira, and best friend, Dorothy Collins. She was the sister of the late Inez Rego. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Wednesday, May 15th here at 10:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Tuesday, May 14th from 4-7 P.M. Kindly Omit Flowers, memorial contributions in Marys memory may be made to a charity of your choosing. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 13, 2019