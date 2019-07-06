Mary (Vasconcellos) Moreau of Fall River, MA passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Hattie Ide Chaffee Home in East Providence, RI. She was the wife of the late Leonidas L. Moreau and daughter of the late Alfred and Isabel (DaSilva) Vasconcellos. She lived 96 of her 98 years in Fall River. She was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School, class of 1939. She retired from Bank of New England, where she worked in the Trust Department. She also worked at Angies Fashions, Mells Jewelry, and in Dr. Kenneth Shands office. Mary was very active in the Catholic Church. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Womens Guild and a Eucharistic Minister. She was a past President of the Saint Anthony of Paduas Catholic Womens Club and a member of the Daughters of Isabella. Mary was also an enthusiastic member of the Jolly Seniors. Mary delighted in travelling, knitting and crocheting, gardening and reading. She enjoyed an active social life and was committed to her faith. Mary is survived by two step-daughters Madeleine McDonald of Virginia and her husband Kenneth, and Michelle Tate of Bellingham, MA and her husband Paul. She was known by Tia Peggy to her nieces and nephews, and many others. She will be fondly remembered by her caretakers, nieces Lisa and Kimberly Quental, and great-niece Chelsea LeMaire. She also had six step-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Angelina Fecteau and Dorothy Quental, and her brothers Sgt. Alfred, Dr. Edward, and Francis Vasconcellos. Her funeral will be held on Monday, July 8 beginning at 10AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., with a Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Church at 11AM. Entombment at Notre Dame Cemetery. Prior to the funeral, visitation will begin at 9AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Hope Health, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, whose compassionate staff cared for her in her time of need. Donations can also be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, which she supported generously. www.silvafaria.com Published in The Herald News from July 6 to July 7, 2019