Services
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
Burial
Following Services
Notre Dame Cemetery.
Mary Pratt Obituary
Mary Pratt Mary Pratt FALL RIVERMary (Seridonio) Pratt, 75, a long time resident of Fall River, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 in the Tremont Skilled Nursing Facility, Wareham, MA. She was born in Fall River, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Seridonio and the late Agnes (Bernardo) Seridonio. She worked as a machine operator for the former Sand Piper Creations for a number of years. Mary is survived by a sister- in-law, Kathleen Seridonio of N. Darmouth, MA; five grandsons, a granddaughter and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, David Pratt and Armand J. Pratt; a daughter, Sheila Ann Seridonio; a brother Joseph Seridonio; and a sister, Mary-Jo Tavares. A prayer service will be held Monday, July 22 at 10 AM in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, MA. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. |
Published in The Herald News on July 19, 2019
